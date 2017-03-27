Dancers needed for PBS show filming at Gruene Hall

This Central Texas icon will be featured in an upcoming episode of "The Bachelorette." (Photo: Gruene Hall/Facebook)

GRUENE, TEXAS - The Gruene Historical District is calling on dancers to be a part of a PBS show being filmed at Gruene Hall on April 6.

The hall’s site states PBS will be filming ‘Samantha Brown’s Places to Love’ on April 6 from 6-10 p.m., and that Hot Club of Cowtown will be playing during the event. The show is being filmed for a national audience.

Brown is a world traveler who has hosted several shows on Travel Channel. TAP HERE for more information.

Gruene Hall was built in 1878 and is the state’s oldest continually operating dance hall. TAP HERE for more information about Gruene Hall.

