Deputies rescue pelican on the Coleman Bridge

Gloucester Deputy Sean Coffey carries a pelican that had become stranded on the Coleman Bridge to safety. (Photo: Neil Groom, Gloucester County Sheriff's Office)

GLOUCESTER POINT, Va. (WVEC) -- Two deputies from the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office braved harsh weather conditions on Tuesday morning to save a pelican that became stranded on the Coleman Bridge.

Nelson Groom shot video as his partner Sean Coffey grabbed ahold of the sea bird, which had become exhausted trying to fly in the high winds and was sitting in the middle of the road.

"The pelican was fine, but the high winds on the Coleman Bridge made it so he couldn't fly away," Groom wrote to 13News Now meteorologist Crystal Harper. "He was exhausted and got caught on the south bound side of the bridge huddled up to the retaining wall with his backside half way in the traffic lane. Once my partner got him down to the bottom of the bridge he glided up to the outside retaining wall and sat there to get some rest."

The stranded bird -- which Groom and Coffey named Norman -- caused some brief traffic delays, but in the end the deputies' act of kindness made it worth it.

