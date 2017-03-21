Disabled dog in wheelchair still looking for forever home

(Photo: Isle of Wight County Animal Shelter)

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WVEC) -- Ramsey, a black lab that got a second chance at life thanks to a homemade wheelchair, is still looking for a loving family to spend the rest of his life with.

Life hasn't been easy for Ramsey. He has Degenerative Myelopathy, which affects his mobility. The disease is often described as 'ALS for dogs'.

When the Isle of Wight County Shelter staff found the pup, he appeared to be a stray.

In January, shelter staff built a homemade wheelchair for Ramsey. A short time later, another organization donated an even more functional cart.

Although Ramsey gained his mobility back, he hasn't been able to find a family.

The shelter staff say Ramsey would do best in a home with calm, tolerant dogs.

Click here to learn more about Ramsey and how you can adopt him.

