Disney On Ice bringing 'Frozen' to Hampton in November

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Mark your calendars, the number one animated feature film of all time, Disney's Frozen, is coming live to Hampton Roads.

Disney On Ice is bringing Frozen to the Hampton Coliseum from November 15-19 for nine performances.

The following show dates and times have been scheduled:

Wednesday, November 15, 2017 – 7:30 PM

Thursday, November 16, 2017 – 10:30 AM, 7:30 PM

Friday, November 17, 2017 – 7:30 PM

Saturday, November 18, 2017 – 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM, 7:00 PM

Sunday, November 19, 2017 – 1:00 PM, 5:00 PM

Tickets start at $13. All seats are reserved, and tickets are available by visiting the Coliseum Box Office, calling 800-745-3000 or online here.

