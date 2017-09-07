CHKD Birth and Beyond Baby Fair, how to prep for a newborn

(Photo: CHKD)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Children's Hospital of the Kings Daughters is hosting a Birth and Beyond Baby Fair September 16.

AT the Pembroke Mall in Virginia Beach parents, or expecting parents, can meet with professionals to ask questions about selecting a pediatrician and preparing your home and car for a baby.

The event is free and open to the public from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m..

CHKD gave this advice for expecting moms, dads, and even grandparents.

Select your pediatrician ahead of time

Selecting a pediatrician is very important and is best done before the baby is born because you will be taking them for checkups within 1-2 weeks after your baby is born. It is important to visit different practices to meet the doctor(s) and staff. Learn about the office hours. Ask if they have evening hours or are they open on the weekend? What health insurance carriers do they accept

Remember to ask if they have a lactation specialist on staff and whether or not the pediatrician has hospital privileges at your delivering hospital. Will they be the one in the hospital examining your baby after he/she is born, do you have nurse on call 24/7. These are all questions to have answered before baby arrives.

Buy The Car Seat and Crib ahead Before the Baby is Born

The most important items to buy for your baby are a crib and a car seat. It is not recommended to buy second hand cribs or car seats. It is important that the crib is safe and has the JPMA safety certification label on it when you purchase it. When buying a car seat it is important that you have them installed properly by an expert, preferably before the baby is born. There are many locations in Hampton Roads that will install your car seat for you.

In addition to having the car seat ready, be sure not to over dress your baby for the trip home. Dress your baby as you would dress yourself. So, if you'd be too warm in a knitted hat during the summer, your baby probably will be, too.

In warm weather, dress your baby in a T-shirt and light cotton pants or a baby blanket over bare legs. If it's cold, put footie pajamas, a hat, and warm blanket over your baby. But be sure to keep all blankets far from your baby's face to avoid suffocation.

Chances are much better that you'll bring home a calm, contented baby if you don't spend a lot of time at the hospital trying to dress your newborn in a complicated outfit that requires pushing and pulling your baby's arms and legs.

Fore more information click HERE.

© 2017 WVEC-TV