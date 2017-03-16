CHKD hosts annual Birth & Beyond Baby Fair

Newborn baby (Photo: BSIP, UIG via Getty Images)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Every new and expecting mom has questions about their newborn. It can be anything from what is needed, to what the best pump is to purchase.

This Saturday, CHKD is hosting its annual Birth and Beyond Baby Fair.

Participants will be given tips from experts on topics such as selecting a pediatrician, car seat safety, reading to their child, breastfeeding, daycare college savings and more.

The event is free and open to the public and will take place at Pembroke Mall in Virginia Beach from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2017.

