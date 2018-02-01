CHKD hosts annual Insights into Autism conference

Is genital herpes during early pregnancy a risk for giving birth to a child later diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder? (Photo: Thinkstock)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- On Friday, CHKD will be hosting their 8th annual Insights into Autism Conference.

Nationally recognized experts will discuss issues within specific patients with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

The full-day conference will be on February 2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at CHKD's Brickhouse Auditorium. The conference is designed for pediatricians, neurologists, psychiatrists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, art therapists, special education teachers, other interested allied health professionals, social workers and anyone who wishes to improve care to patients and families diagnosed with ASD.

