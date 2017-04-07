Father, son travel the country visiting professional baseball stadiums

Baseball equipment, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Sports have always been a big part of the Koenes' lives. As a Special Olympics Athlete, Andrew plays basketball, he bowls, plays softball -- and that's just to name a few.

As much as he loves playing, he might enjoy watching even more.

"I coached the kids as little kids, but as they grew up, it was harder and harder to find things to do together," said Andrew's father, Rick.

The two have taken visiting professional baseball stadiums to a new level.

"We try to go to two a year," said Andrew.

"The first road trip we took, you were 14," said Rick. "We've been doing them for 12 years."

For those 12 years, the Koenes' boys have traveled the country visiting almost all 30 major league baseball stadiums.

"I have all but two," Andrew said. "The New York Mets and the Seattle Mariners."

"For Andrew and I, this became something I could do as a father son activity," said Rick. "Something we could look forward to."

They plan, organize and enjoy.

"We saw three games in one week period of time," explained Rick. "Every trip Andrew and I go on, we try and do other things in the area."

After the trip, they take a few hours and organize their memories.

"One thing Andrew does is try to get a picture of the mascot," Rick said. "Get a chance to share not only the baseball game, but to share the memories, too."

Pages of moments that will last a lifetime.

