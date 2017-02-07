Be a Santa to a Senior program

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) The holidays can be troubling for senior citizens but The Home Instead Senior Care says you can help by participating in the annual 'Be a Santa to a Senior' program.

The program provides gifts and companionship to seniors who may be isolated from friends or family during the holiday season.

Until December 9th, holiday shoppers can pick up a paper ornament at a participating location. The ornaments will feature seniors' first names and their desired gifts.

'Be a Santa to a Senior' trees can be found at the following locations:

Home Instead Senior Care, 751 Independence Circle, Suite 204, Virginia Beach (9 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Walmart at Town Center, 4821 Virginia Beach Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23462

After buying the gifts, you can simply return them to the store with the ornament attached. Community volunteers will wrap and deliver the gifts in time for the holidays.

For more information about the program, click here or call 757-631-7744.

