First Baptist Norfolk hosting storytelling weekend

(Photo: Adam Taylor, Thinkstock)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- You are invited to the "Stories: From Sea to Shore" storytelling weekend hosted by First Baptist Norfolk.

"Our community needs the laughter, drama, history and inspiration of the stories these storytellers will be sharing," said Sheila Arnold Jones, a teaching artist.

The event will feature several concerts, as well as workshops.

The public will enjoy time with:

Bil Lepp, a 5-time West Virginia Liars' contest winner, who uses hilarity and laughter for both entertainment and insight.

Sarah Brady, who is a South Carolina native but is now living and performing in England, sharing old tales, historical stories and personal narratives that stay with you long after hearing.

Tyris Jones, another South Carolinan, who delights ears and hearts with cultural tales and stories with a twist.

Click here for more information.

© 2018 WVEC-TV