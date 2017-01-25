Gold Star Mom graduates from college to honor son's memory

Phyllis McGeath's family

Phyllis McGeath hasn’t forgotten one detail about a long-passed day. She recites the date: “January 18, 2012.”

She was working at DFW Airport. She remembers it had been a great day. She even recalls it had been a “good hair day.” And then the memories become painful. She was pulled aside by a supervisor for an unscheduled meeting.

As they rounded a corner, she remembers, “I saw my husband sitting there and some Marines standing and I just knew. I knew what that meant when they came to you. They don’t come to tell you they have been injured. They come to tell you they have been killed.”

“I walked into this office and asked my husband who? Which one?” She had to ask.

She had three sons in the Marines. It was her oldest one. Marine Cpl. Philip McGeath had been killed by a suicide bomber in Afghanistan as he was making his way back to his base on the hill.

She was told his last words to his fellow Marines were: “Are you ready to make it up that hill?” The question might just as well have been asked of his mother. Her grieving process has been a long climb.

She remembers feeling like she couldn’t go on. There were times when she thought the tears might never stop flowing.

“I wanted a place where I could put on pajamas with no makeup and just cry,” she said.

Philip was killed just 10 days before his deployment was supposed to end. He was planning to come home and finish the last year of college he hadn’t gotten around to. He and his mother had that in common. Phyllis had also started, but never completed her degree years earlier. As her months of anguish wore on, she knew she had to do something.

One day she had an epiphany: She would finish college for both of them. Going back to school, she thought, would honor his life and help her go on with hers.

“I wanted to finish for Philip and finish for myself,” she said. “And in my time going to school I found what I was good at.”

This week, after four years attending UT Arlington, she took her last test.

“When I walked out of class on Monday and finished my final I got in my car and started to cry,” she said. They were tears of joy and sorrow. She had completed a monumental goal.

But Philip was still gone. When she got in her car, she told Philip, “we did it.” She said talks to him every day.

“I want him to know that I’m okay and that he’s okay,” she said.

On Friday Phyllis will graduate. She predicts more tears.

“I know I am going to be crying. I have an ugly cry,” she laughed.

She still can’t believe that after going back to college at the age of 50, she was able continue being a wife, a mother to six other children, a grandmother to several grandchildren.

Somehow she juggled all that and still made it past an especially difficult math course to earn a Bachelor’s degree with honors. Philip’s memory carried her through it all. She had already customized her graduation cap, adorning it with stars and stripes, some gold stars, and these words: “Because of the brave I walk the stage.”

That walk will continue. While she was going to school and holding down all her other duties, Phyllis became very active in helping other women who have become Gold Star Moms.

“We’re kind of like a chain link,” she said. “We’re all missing a link but we stay connected.”

Dealing with her loss, and theirs, Phyllis has been inspired to continue her education and become a counselor and advocate for people who have experienced all kinds of tragedies. In some ways, she feels she could teach a course in this subject matter.

“Everything you have ever been trained to say to everybody (whose loved one) has ever died-- ‘oh it’s okay,’ ‘he’s in a better place,’ ‘God needed him’ — it’s like you don’t want to hear any of that,” Phyllis said.

“You want to hear the truth. It’s going to be hard, it’s going to be bumpy. You’re going to be nauseous. Make sure you get alone time. You don’t have to grieve with everybody around you.”

Phyllis said her own experience with crushing grief has helped her connect with other people in ways she had never before imagined. She recalls a mother she helped who had lost the will to live and couldn’t even bear the thought of going to the grocery store for food. She told News 8 the following anecdote:

“I said, ‘Make a list just for one meal. Go into the store and get what you need and then come out.’ Because you go to the store and you see everything he used to like to eat. I remember I had my first meltdown…in the pepperoni aisle because we had just sent him a big box for his birthday in December. My husband is hugging me and people are looking at me. So I knew that was difficult for new moms experiencing this loss because they are not going to go pick up what they need. Everything reminds you; a song, a word, a shirt, someone who looks like them.”

While helping others and taking certain courses at UT Arlington, Phyllis reprised an old dream she once had to become a victim’s advocate or a grief counselor.

She decided that the journey her son’s death inspired must go on. In the fall, she will return to UTA, where she has already been accepted to begin her master’s degree in social work.

“If Philip had to go this is what he would have wanted,” she said. “He would have wanted me to go out and help someone else.”

It’s an ambitious journey. But this Gold Star Mom figures she has already made it up that hardest of hills.

“Yeah I think I have. I have.”

