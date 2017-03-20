Harlem Globetrotters visit Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Harlem Globetrotters are in town!

You can see the players in action at the Ted Constant Convocation Center on Friday March 24 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 26 at 4 p.m.

Every game will showcase incredible ball handling wizardry, rimrattling dunks, trick shots, hilarious comedy and unequaled fan interaction.

Corey 'Thunder' Law, Chesapeake native and a standout player at High Point University in North Carolina is one of the Globetrotters.

13News Now Meteriologist Tim Pandajis will also join in on the fun! Tim will play in the Sunday game as a Globetrotter.

Tickets start at $26.50. You can purchase them here or visit the Constant Center Box Office.

