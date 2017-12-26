Healthy eating tips for 2018

Avocados

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- New Year, new you, right? But we all know sticking to your fitness and health goals isn't that easy.

Maggie Cueno, Saladworks general manager, says it's easier to stick to your New Year's resolution if you spruce up your greens.

Cuneo stresses the importance of adding colorful fruits and vegetables that contain antioxidants.

What is an antioxidant? Think of it as a vacuum cleaner that travels through your body removing disease-causing free-radicals.

Cuneo suggests adding ingredients like walnuts, avocado, kale, butternut squash and quinoa.

© 2017 WVEC-TV