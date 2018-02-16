Boy saves for months to buy every girl in class a flower on Valetnine's

(ABC News)

A boy in Utah has been saving money since the summer to make sure no girl in his middle school went without a rose on Valentine's day.

Easton Mckay, an eighth grader, said he was inspired by his sister who battled with depression when she was his age.

He said if he could even make one person a lot happier because of this, then it was totally worth it.

He gave out 500 roses.

