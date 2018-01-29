With limited time, Florida teen battling rare cancer weds high school sweetheart

Justin Snyder and Sierra Siverio have their first kiss as husband and wife.

PLANT CITY, Fla. -- When 19-year-old Dustin Snyder was told he didn't have much time left to live, what was most important in life suddenly became very clear.

Snyder, who's battling a rare form of synovial sarcoma cancer, married his high school sweetheart, Sierra Siverio. The two wed during a ceremony Sunday, Jan. 28.

"Sierra means the world to me. Everything,” Snyder told 10News in an earlier interview. “Can’t even describe it in words."

TRUE LOVE | Teenager Sierra Siverio about to walk down the aisle. She's marrying her high school sweetheart, Dustin Snyder. He is battling a rare form of cancer: synovial sarcoma. @10NewsWTSP pic.twitter.com/pVuoJSQswm — Shannon Valladolid (@ShannonMarieTV) January 28, 2018

Snyder and Siverio dated but lost touch after middle school. The couple reunited as high school seniors and last week saw their venue for the first time.

It's been about a year-and-a-half since Snyder first began his battle with cancer.

"If two people love each other and they want to be together for the rest of their lives, why can't they be?" Sierra said earlier.

