2017 Easter dining deals and specials

Easter is this Sunday, and many restaurants are gearing up for a big weekend of families dining out. Offers.com has compiled a list of many deals that restaurants are offering to diners.

Among the specials:

Applebee’s – Receive a free kids meal with purchase of adult entree.

– Receive a free kids meal with purchase of adult entree. BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse – You can attend Easter dinner on Friday and Saturday after 4 p.m. and all day on Easter Sunday. The dinner includes 14 ounces of slow-roasted prime rib with au jus, creamy horseradish, a choice of two sides, soup or salad, and choice of Pizookie.

– You can attend Easter dinner on Friday and Saturday after 4 p.m. and all day on Easter Sunday. The dinner includes 14 ounces of slow-roasted prime rib with au jus, creamy horseradish, a choice of two sides, soup or salad, and choice of Pizookie. Bob Evans – This Easter, you can catch these two special Offers:

* Carryout Farmhouse Feast for 4 or 8. The Feast includes a choice of ham, turkey, or both.

* Dine-in Premium Brunch Feast for 6 – 8. The Brunch includes Sticky Bun French Toast Bake, Veggie Scrambler, a choice of breakfast meat, fresh fruit, and orange juice.

Boston Market – Bring home the following specials:

* Carryout complete spiral-cut ham dinner for 12 for $109.99.

* Dine-in honey-glazed ham meal for $11.99. The meal includes a choice of two sides, fresh baked cornbread, and a slice of apple pie.

Carrabba’s – Check out the special Easter menu, which includes Tuscan-grilled lamb chops.

– Check out the special Easter menu, which includes Tuscan-grilled lamb chops. Carvel – Slice up specialty Easter cakes, designed with bunnies, baskets, and eggs.

– Slice up specialty Easter cakes, designed with bunnies, baskets, and eggs. Cracker Barrel – Take home a Heat ‘n Serve Easter family meal for up to 10 for $109.99. The meal includes spiral sliced ham and all the fixings, including dessert.

– Take home a Heat ‘n Serve Easter family meal for up to 10 for $109.99. The meal includes spiral sliced ham and all the fixings, including dessert. Great American Cookies – Take advantage of these specials:

* Easter cookie cakes with bunnies, chicks, and more.

* $3 off a 16-inch or larger cookie cake.

More Easter specials can be found on Offers.com's website.

