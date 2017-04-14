2017 Easter dining deals and specials

Easter is this Sunday, and many restaurants are gearing up for a big weekend of families dining out. Offers.com has compiled a list of many deals that restaurants are offering to diners.
Among the specials:
- Applebee’s – Receive a free kids meal with purchase of adult entree.
- BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse – You can attend Easter dinner on Friday and Saturday after 4 p.m. and all day on Easter Sunday. The dinner includes 14 ounces of slow-roasted prime rib with au jus, creamy horseradish, a choice of two sides, soup or salad, and choice of Pizookie.
- Bob Evans – This Easter, you can catch these two special Offers:
* Carryout Farmhouse Feast for 4 or 8. The Feast includes a choice of ham, turkey, or both.
* Dine-in Premium Brunch Feast for 6 – 8. The Brunch includes Sticky Bun French Toast Bake, Veggie Scrambler, a choice of breakfast meat, fresh fruit, and orange juice.
- Boston Market – Bring home the following specials:
* Carryout complete spiral-cut ham dinner for 12 for $109.99.
* Dine-in honey-glazed ham meal for $11.99. The meal includes a choice of two sides, fresh baked cornbread, and a slice of apple pie.
- Carrabba’s – Check out the special Easter menu, which includes Tuscan-grilled lamb chops.
- Carvel – Slice up specialty Easter cakes, designed with bunnies, baskets, and eggs.
- Cracker Barrel – Take home a Heat ‘n Serve Easter family meal for up to 10 for $109.99. The meal includes spiral sliced ham and all the fixings, including dessert.
- Great American Cookies – Take advantage of these specials:
* Easter cookie cakes with bunnies, chicks, and more.
* $3 off a 16-inch or larger cookie cake.
- IHOP – Dig into classic dishes during Easter brunch.
- Maggiano’s – Celebrate the holiday with Easter dine-in or catering.
- Outback Steakhouse – Visit to get a scratch card for a chance to win free Outback for a year.
- Shoney’s – Hit up the all-day Easter brunch bar, which includes traditional favorites like sliced turkey, ham, peach cobbler, and cornbread stuffing, plus new items like coconut shrimp, edamame succotash, and miniature strawberry yogurt parfaits. A fresh salad, soup, and fruit bar will also be available.
- Spaghetti Warehouse – Rustle up a family feast for four for $30.
- The Cheesecake Factory – Munch on Easter brunch from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The brunch menu includes fried chicken and waffles benedict, poached eggs with hollandaise, and more.
- The Melting Pot – From 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. on Easter, kids eat free and receive a complimentary goodie bag with every adult four-course menu order.
-
Village Inn – You can indulge these limited-time Offers:
* Easter pies and Easter exclusive European truffles.
* Easter brunch with old favorites and new dishes, such as the poblano-smothered breakfast burrito or Philly Jack benedict.
More Easter specials can be found on Offers.com's website.
