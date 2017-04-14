WVEC
2017 Easter dining deals and specials

Staff , WVEC 8:53 AM. EDT April 14, 2017

Easter is this Sunday, and many restaurants are gearing up for a big weekend of families dining out. Offers.com has compiled a list of many deals that restaurants are offering to diners.

Among the specials:

  • Applebee’s – Receive a free kids meal with purchase of adult entree.
  • BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse – You can attend Easter dinner on Friday and Saturday after 4 p.m. and all day on Easter Sunday. The dinner includes 14 ounces of slow-roasted prime rib with au jus, creamy horseradish, a choice of two sides, soup or salad, and choice of Pizookie.
  • Bob Evans – This Easter, you can catch these two special Offers:

Carryout Farmhouse Feast for 4 or 8. The Feast includes a choice of ham, turkey, or both.

Dine-in Premium Brunch Feast for 6 – 8. The Brunch includes Sticky Bun French Toast Bake, Veggie Scrambler, a choice of breakfast meat, fresh fruit, and orange juice.

  • Boston Market – Bring home the following specials:

Carryout complete spiral-cut ham dinner for 12 for $109.99.

Dine-in honey-glazed ham meal for $11.99. The meal includes a choice of two sides, fresh baked cornbread, and a slice of apple pie.

Easter cookie cakes with bunnies, chicks, and more.

$3 off a 16-inch or larger cookie cake.

