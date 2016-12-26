(Photo: PenWin, Thinkstock Images, PenWin)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) -- Heri Za Kwanzaa! That means Happy Kwanzaa! Today as you light the first candle, there's even more reason to celebrate: Kwanzaa turns 50 years old.

Kwanzaa is a celebration of family, community and culture. It's observed in many African-American homes from December 26 to January 1 as a celebration of their cultural heritage and traditional values.

One of the key ways Kwanzaa is celebrated is with candle lighting.

"The black candle represents the first principle Umoja (unity) and is placed in the center of the kinara. The red candles represent the principles of Kujichagulia (self-determination), Ujamaa (cooperative economics) and Kuumba (creativity) and are placed to the left of the black candle," explained Tonya Poole with the Greensboro Kwanzaa Collective.

Kwanzaa is an annual seven-day cultural celebration, beginning each year on December 26. The holiday was developed by Dr. Maulana Karenga and first observed in 1966.

Kwanzaa festivals emphasize the role of family and community in African-American culture by embracing seven principles called the Nguzo Saba: Unity, Self-determination, Collective Work and Responsibility, Cooperative Economics, Creativity, Purpose, and Faith.

