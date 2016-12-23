Last-minute shopping, holiday dining spots to be found across Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Let's face it. Things happen.



In some cases, time just gets away from us. We leave an item or two off the holiday shopping list, or we get a late gift request.



“Oh, I got a text from my daughter,” said shopper Katrina Kelley, recalling some trouble from a previous year. “They were in a quandary because one of her nieces wanted a chocolate fountain. It was 8 o'clock on Christmas Eve.”



So, what do you do in a situation like that? It seems like almost everything shuts down by Christmas Eve night. Major grocery stores, retailers, most restaurants, malls, and department stores close from then until the day after Christmas.



In the hours before family and friends arrive to celebrate, the light still will be on in many convenience and drug stores.

“You walk in and out. You get all what you need and…there's no wasting time,” said shopper Adernke Adernmu.

“It's like a miracle,” explained shopper Frederic Duzant, referring to past Christmases. “The streets are a desert. You know, there's no cars on the street, and you find the stores with the bright lights and say, ‘Well, I'm going to go in there. I don't have much money, but let's see what I can get for less expense.’”



Many convenience stores will still be open 24 hours on Saturday and Sunday. Some drugstores -- including their pharmacy counters -- could be operating under normal business hours. They are great places to grab stocking stuffers, gift cards, and even a bite to eat.

If you'd like to go out for a full meal, you may find some restaurants, including Buffet City on Holland Road, open on Christmas Day.



If you'll be using public transportation to get around town on Christmas Day, Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) buses and light rail will operate on a normal Sunday schedule, but there will be no ferry service.