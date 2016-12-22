Salvation Army $100,000 short of holiday donation goal in Hampton Roads

salvation army red kettle 110808.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) -- With just days left until Christmas, Salvation Army bell ringers are finding themselves $100,000 short of their holiday fundraising goal.

Each year in Hampton Roads, the Salvation Army displays over 200 kettles across the region to raise funds to support ongoing work.

The number of Tidewater kettle locations increased this year, providing more opportunities for people to give.

According to the organization, 83 cents of each dollar donated in the kettle is used to support the programs and services in the Hampton Roads community.

The money raised helps bring the spirit of Christmas to homebound seniors, the ill, jail inmates and those who have fallen on financially hard times.

Deneshia Elliot, a bell ringer, finds joy in helping others. "I used to be without nothing, homeless," Elliott said. "To help people it just really inspire me, and fills me with a lot of hope and happiness," she added.

If you can't make it to a kettle location, you can also donate online here. You can also text JOYHRVA to 91999.

The Salvation Army has kicked off the Red Kettle Selfie Campaign. People can donate to the red kettle, take a selfie using #rkr747 or #redkettlereason757 and post it to social media. Top weekly pictures that receive the most likes will be entered into a drawing to win a one year membership to The Kroc Center.