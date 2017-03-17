State Police warn against drunk driving this holiday weekend

(Photo: Lecic, Thinkstock Photos, Lecic)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- It's Saint Patrick's Day, and many will celebrate the holiday with a pint of ale.

If you do plan on drinking: Virginia State Police is reminding you to stay off the roads.

According to State Police, alcohol-related crashes claim a life every 72 minutes during the holiday.

According to personal finance website WalletHub, the average St. Patrick's Day partyer will spend $38. The average cost of a taxi -- one of many options to get home safely -- is just $11.

