Thousands brave frigid weather for New Year's Eve in Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) --- It’s the coldest New Year’s Eve in 100 years, but that didn't keep the crowds away from Hampton Road’s biggest celebration.

“You know, everybody seems to be very happy and having a good time so far,” said Lisa Shumate, who traveled from North Carolina.

This year’s 5th annual Last Night On the Town began with more than 3,000 people at the Pembroke Mall.

While there, the kid-friendly festivities kept families warm and entertained with a big balloon drop.

“It was just a blast to as the kids be able to come out and do something,” said the Meroni family.

Many who bundled up hit the streets of the Virginia Beach Town Center.

Acrobats, fire dancers, and live music kept the spectators from near and far on their feet.

“It’s the first year we’ve done it. So it’s pretty cool,” said Wesley Thompson who traveled from Chesapeake to be here.

On the main stage, warm up acts and the headliner 10,000 Maniacs brought back music from the 80’s, 90’s and today.

Guests who paid to be in the V.I.P room enjoyed the heaters and close up view of the stage, recently moved to Columbus Street.

Our Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lawson emcee’d the festivities leading up to the big ball drop.

Organizers said this event took almost an entire year to plan, and the crowd proved the cold weather was a memorable way to say hello to 2018.

