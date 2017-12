Deputies with the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office distribute gifts donated by AC Moore to the Natasha House. (Photo: York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office)

YORKTOWN, Va. (WVEC) -- The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office beat Santa to the punch over the weekend. They gave away boxes of clothing, games, and toys.

AC Moore donated the presents.

The Sheriff's Office gave a lot of the gifts to the Natasha House. The organization works as a transitional home for homeless women and children.

