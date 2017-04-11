Ice cream-loving squirrel a hit at beach shop in N.C.

HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY) — No matter the weather, a squirrel at Holden Beach in Brunswick County has to have her ice cream.

Every day, Putter the squirrel heads to Fantasy Isle Ice Cream and Mini Golf for some vanilla ice cream in her own miniature cone.

Owners Scott and Pam Martin said Putter first showed up last summer and hasn’t left.

“She came down and just got friendly with customers and ultimately took someone's ice cream cone back up the tree,” Scott said.

The Martins said they feed her a petite-size cone made just for her with a scoop of vanilla or no-sugar-added ice cream twice a day.

“You can call her name and she will literally come out of her nest in one of these big trees and hop her way down to the roof to ultimately to the rail and waits on her cone,” Scott said.

Customers are taking notice, too.

“One of the first things people ask: ‘Is Putter here?'” Pam said. “‘Have you seen Putter today?’ So they come and they know she’s here and want to see her.”

The Martins said she has become a special part of the family.

“She’s quite the little character,” Scott shared. “She actually plays golf with the kids. She will run around the golf course and play with the golf balls. She’s a cute little mascot. We are blessed to have her.”

