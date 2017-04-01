Illness gave her bald spots, courage helped her make the most of it

She shaved her head after chemo and alopecia left her with bald spots. She was nervous about her decision until her daughter and boss shaved their heads, too! (Photo: Humankind)

TOLEDO, Ohio (USA TODAY) -- After years of hiding behind ball caps, Cathy Johnson finally feels free.

It began six years ago when Johnson had her left kidney removed after doctors found cancer. After the surgery, Johnson was declared cancer free, but an unusual side effect emerged; hair began falling out. Doctors weren't sure why, but they determined it was alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes bald spots.

Johnson had been wearing hats and styling her hair just right to hide the bald spots underneath that were growing larger. She says she was embarrassed, and hiding behind a fake smile. Then one day, she had enough.

Johnson recorded video of her daughter, Morgan, cutting her long brown hair, then shaving the rest of it off. Tears trickled down Johnson's face as Morgan finished up.

Johnson was surprised by her own reaction.

"I immediately felt a weight had been lifted off of me," she said. "I felt free of the shame and feeling like I had to hide!"

The reaction from friends and family was equally surprising. Her daughter also shaved her head in solidarity. When Johnson went to work the next Monday, her boss shaved his head too.

Johnson said she's never felt so happy.

