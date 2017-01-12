Isle of Wight Deputy brings warmth to elderly couple after welfare check

(Photo: Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office)

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WVEC) -- A deputy, that went above and beyond his call of duty to make sure an elderly couple stays warm inside their freezing home, is receiving praise from his department.

The Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office wanted to bring attention to the random act of kindness.

According to Lt. Tommy Potter with the department, around the first of the year, Deputy Jeremy Hall was called out to do a welfare check on an elderly couple living in Carrolton, after they called 911 because the heat in their home stopped working.

After realizing that the temperature in the home was in the 50's, Lt. Potter says Deputy Hall took it upon himself to go to a local store and buy a space heater and two electric blankets.

Deputy Hall is said to have used his own money for the purchases and refused to take the couple's money after they offered to pay him back.

The Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office did not know about Deputy Hall's random act of kindness until the couple called the Sheriff to let him know.

