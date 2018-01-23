'Lift Fitness Foundation' searching for volunteers

(Photo: LIFT Fitness Foundation)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- It's time to do some good, have some fun and get in a great workout all while helping those in need get back on their feet through fitness, nutrition and motivation.

LIFT Fitness Foundation is about to kick off it's 90-day program at the Salvation Army's Adult Rehabilitation Center.

More volunteers are needed to make the program a success.

How can you get involved?

First, review volunteer duties.

Then, check your calendar to make sure you are available to attend the Volunteer Orientation, Athlete Orientation and AT LEAST 12 out of the 24 sessions from the program dates listed below.

Volunteer Orientation: Thursday, January 25th 6:45-7:45 p.m.

Location: JWFNS Hilltop Studio - 1577 Laskin Road, Suite 105 VB VA

Athlete Orientation: Thursday, February 1st 6:45-8:00 p.m.

Location: Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center (ARC) - 5560 Virginia Beach Blvd, VB VA 23462

LIFT Program Dates: Tuesdays & Thursdays | 6:45-7:45 p.m.

Location: Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center (ARC) - 5560 Virginia Beach Blvd, VB VA 23462

February | 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22

March| 1, 6, 8,13,15,20,22,27,29

April | 3, 5, 10, 12, 17, 19, 24,26 (graduation)

Click here for more information and to register.

© 2018 WVEC-TV