Giraffe birth at New York zoo

PHOTO: Animal Adventues Park/YouTube

UPDATE: YouTube has discontinued the live feed of the giraffe. Animal Adventure Park says it will resume the feed soon.



A giraffe Animal Adventure Park at Harpursvile, NY is expecting a calf, and the park is live streaming the birth.

15-year-old April, the giraffe, is giving birth to her fourth calf.

The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be about 6 feet tall at birth.

Giraffes give birth standing up, and the calf falls about 5 feet to the ground. Infant giraffes typically stand within 30 minutes of birth and can run around several hours later.

Giraffe pregnancies last about 15 months. However, due to the long gestation period, giraffe pregnancy can be difficult to detect early on and are often times not confirmed until birth, according to Woodland Park Zoo animal care staff.

(© 2017 WTLV)