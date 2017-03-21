Meet Jake, the newest Budweiser Clydesdale

Photo: Jimmy Bernhard

BOONVILLE, MO. - Warm Springs Ranch is kicking off its ninth season with a new member! Their newest foal, Jake, was born on Sunday at 4:30 a.m.

The Budweiser Clydesdales breeding facility opens this weekend (March 25) for public tours. The 300-acre breeding facility is in Boonville, Missouri. Guests can experience the breeding barn, veterinary lab and pastures with customized, walk-in shelters.

Photos: Meet Jake, the Budweiser Clydesdale foal

(NOTE: You can see all of the adorable Budweiser Clydesdale foals born this year farther down in this story.)

“Warm Springs Ranch gives visitors a chance to get an inside look at where these beloved and beautiful animals are born, bred, trained and cared for,” said Jeff Knapper, General Manager of Budweiser Clydesdale Operations. “The Budweiser Clydesdales symbolize the quality and care Anheuser-Busch puts into everything they do and we’re looking forward to another busy season where we can showcase that effort.”

Want to visit Warm Springs Ranch?

If you find yourself in Missouri, you can visit the ranch, which offers guided walking tours twice a day, except for Wednesdays, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The tour costs $14 per person and lasts one-and-a-half hours.

Baby photos: The 2017 Budweiser Clydesdale foals

The guided walking tour give guests the opportunity to interact with Clydesdale handlers, see the Clydesdales’ harness, luxury trailer and 1903 beer wagon, and take a picture with a Clydesdale. Guests 21 and older will have the opportunity to sample Budweiser. Click here to learn more, or to make a reservation.

Watch and share: Meeting the newest Budweiser Clydesdales at Warm Springs Ranch

© 2017 KSDK-TV