Newborn baby shares birthday with mom and dad

Hillary Gardner, 27, Luke Gardner, 27 of Baldwyn, Mississippi and their newborn son, Cade Lee Gardner, all share the same birthday, December 18. (Photo: Hillary Gardner)

(ABC NEWS) -- A newborn baby has created a birthday trifecta after being born on the exact same month and day as his mother and father.

"I think we forgot it was our birthday because we were just so excited, thinking about him coming," mom Hillary Gardner, of Baldwyn, Mississippi, told ABC News. "Luke's mom had a cake already made for us and when she found out Cade was going to be born, she went back and had his name put on the cake."

First-time parents Hillary and Luke Gardner, both 27, met at Mississippi College seven years ago.

The two later transferred to Mississippi State University together before marrying on Nov. 10, 2012.

Luke Gardner told ABC News that after meeting Hillary, he immediately realized that they shared a Dec. 18 birthday after viewing her Facebook profile online. They've been celebrating their big day together ever since tying the not, Hillary said.

"I was born at 8:10 in the morning and Luke was born at 2:10 p.m.," she added. "I always joke that I get to celebrate the whole morning and he only gets after lunch."

When Hillary became pregnant, her obstetrician, Rachel Garner, gave her a due date of Dec. 19.

Hillary went into labor on Dec. 17 at 2:30 a.m. As the hours ticked by, the couple said they knew their son would come into the world the same day they did.

"She was 4 centimeters dilated and I said, 'Yup it's going to happen,'" Luke recalled. "Everybody at the hospital was going crazy. They couldn't believe it."

Cade Lee Gardner was born on Dec. 18 at 10:01 a.m. He was 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at Mississippi Medical Center-Women's Hospital in Tupelo.

Dr. Rachel Garner told ABC News that the coincidence is a "remarkable" one.

"Hillary actually never told me that her and her husband's birthdays were coming up so it was completely by chance that it happened," Garner said. "I thought that was pretty special."

As for future birthday celebrations, the Gardners said from now on it's Cade's show.

"We realize it's not about us anymore," Luke said. "We'll have the corner of the cake, probably."

