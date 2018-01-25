Newport News man quadruples his Powerball winnings with $1

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Alvin Boling spent an extra buck for Power Play, which quadrupled his Powerball prize.

The Newport News man matched four of the first five numbers, plus the Powerball number in the January 20 drawing.

The Power Play number, which he spent $1 for, quadrupled his prize from $50,000 to $200,000.

Boling says he discovered that he won when he sat down with his morning coffee after he purchased the ticket.

“I just said, ‘Oh my goodness!’ and sat for a while,” he said. “There was no fanfare.”

Boling bought the winning ticket at Tinee Giant on Airline Boulevard.

He says he has no immediate plans for his winnings, except to pay bills.

© 2018 WVEC-TV