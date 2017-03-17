Newport News organization to give away free prom dresses next month

(Photo: http://theheartofgivinginc.org/princess/)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- The Heart of Giving, Inc. is looking to give away more than 150 free prom dresses.

The organization will host it's 1st Annual 'The Heart of A Princess' event on April 8 from noon until 4 p.m.

The event was created to provide free formal dresses and accessories for high school aged girls who may not otherwise have the opportunity to purchase a dress or attend a high school formal event.

The event is free and open to the public. Participants who are interested in a free dress must register online here.

