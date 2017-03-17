WVEC
Close

Newport News organization to give away free prom dresses next month

WVEC 1:11 PM. EDT March 17, 2017

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- The Heart of Giving, Inc. is looking to give away more than 150 free prom dresses.

The organization will host it's 1st Annual 'The Heart of A Princess' event on April 8 from noon until 4 p.m.

The event was created to provide free formal dresses and accessories for high school aged girls who may not otherwise have the opportunity to purchase a dress or attend a high school formal event. 

The event is free and open to the public. Participants who are interested in a free dress must register online here

 

 

 

© 2017 WVEC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories