Overwhelmed: How to keep your children from overusing technology

Handling technology can be exhausting. Some people juggle desktops, laptops, cell phones and tablets.

Throw children into the mix and figuring out how young is too young or how much is too much technology can easily become overwhelming.

Six-year old Presley Stavinoha admits she would spend 10 hours a day on a device if her mom would allow. The first-grader likes to watch videos showcasing dance and gymnastics moves.

The screen time is in addition to the technology used for school assignments.

“Too much screen time is definitely a thing,” said Presley’s mother, Nicole Stavinoha. “She knows how to work the DVR. That actually got us in trouble a couple of months ago because she upped our bill by like $30. We had to tell her, no more ordering movies. Also, she wanted to watch the TV and use the iPad at the same time and we had to create some boundaries for her.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics suggests all parents set boundaries when it comes to children and technology. Make bedrooms screen-free. Turn off the television during dinner.

Parents should also monitor their own personal use of technology, as their children could easily learn by example. Limit the time your child spends watching videos and avoid technology for children under the age of two.

“It is a privilege. And the iPad is usually the first thing that we take away,” said Stavinoha. But when that happens, Presley admits she will search the house for the iPad while her parents sleep.

Mom plans to now hide the technology in harder to reach places in an effort to protect against health risks associated with excessive use of technology.

In fact, the American Academy of Pediatrics reports too much screen time can lead to eye strain, attention problems, sleeping and/or eating disorders and obesity.

But when used in moderation, children who use technology could teach their parents a thing or two, “she’s learned different languages, you know counting in mandarin, counting in Spanish.”

(© 2017 WVEC)