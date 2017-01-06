People pack grocery stores in preparation of snowy weekend

(Photo: 13News Now Viewer Wil McDonald)

NORFOLK, Va (WVEC) – Grocery store parking lots were full of shoppers Thursday. Many said they hit the stores ahead of the impending storm.

Kathy Bruton told 13News Now that there are essentials her household cannot go without.

"I've got to load up on bread, jelly and beans so we can make chili," Bruton said.

The mom of two said she knows when there’s a winter weather threat, it’s important to be early and get to the stores early.

"All the other grocery stores are packed," said Bruton.

13News Now found bread shelves at Farm Fresh in Norfolk’s Wards Corner going bare. Water was becoming scarce as well.

"Just preparing and having enough for everybody,” said Melanie Cooksey.

Cooksey knows all about preparation as she cooks for a family of five. Her kids have special requests when they’re stuck inside from snow.

“Snacks and Junk food,” said Cooksey.

And, of course, the adults have special requests as well.

"I've got my wine," said shopper Lee Winston.

Besides food, deicer and shovels are also flying off shelves. Store management told 13News Now trucks brought in materials especially for the storm.

No matter what shopper we spoke to, most seemed to believe in one principal.

“Preparation!” Cooksey exclaimed.