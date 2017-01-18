Blind kittens looking for a family

Haze (left) and Panda (right) (Photo: 13News Now Chenue Her)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Two kittens in Hampton, Haze and Panda, are looking for a forever home. Right now, Kelly Fussell is fostering the two.

"They love attention and they love to play so it's been a lot of fun," she said.

In the months she's been fostering them, they've grown used to their surroundings.

"They're very, very smart. They acclimate I think much faster than a human would," she Fussell.

Unlike most cats, the two are blind. Their eyes were removed because of a genetic disorder but that hasn't stopped them from living a normal life.

"There's nothing to be worried about at all. They're normal cats," said Fussell. "These guys they can do anything that normal cats do."

This is Haze. He JUST met me today but wasn't shy at all! You'll meet him at 5&6pm on #13NewsNow! pic.twitter.com/Z73ff0bSB3 — Chenue Her (@ChenueHer) January 18, 2017

Now, recovered and healthy, both are looking to go to a forever home together.

"They've been together through so much and they've had each other to lean on," said Fussell.

"I think going into a home, Haze would help Panda a lot," said Tiffany Young, President of the "The Cat Corner", the organization that rescued the two.

If you'd like to adopt Haze and Panda or find out more information, visit "The Cat Corner" here or visit their Facebook page.

