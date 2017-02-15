Blue Buffalo issues dog food recall

The canned food recalled is Blue Buffalo Homestyle Recipe Healthy Weight, Chicken Dinner with Garden Vegetables, 12.5 ounce can, dog food, UPC 8-40243-10017-0 and best by date: August 3, 2019. (Photo: bluebuffalo.com)

Blue Buffalo issued a voluntary recall of some canned dog food this week due to the possibility of aluminum in the dog food.

The company said they were notified by one of their suppliers "the possible presence of aluminum" in one of their production runs.

The canned food recalled is Blue Buffalo Homestyle Recipe Healthy Weight, Chicken Dinner with Garden Vegetables, 12.5 ounce can, dog food, UPC 8-40243-10017-0 and best by date: August 3, 2019.

It is not believed any other Blue Buffalo products are affected and the company said on their website they have not received any reports from pet owners of illnesses or injuries as a result.

If you purchased the recalled product, you can return it for a full refund at your local retailer. For more information, you can call 866-800-2917.

(© 2017 WGRZ)