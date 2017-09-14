Dog Swims Day at Ocean Breeze Waterpark on Sept. 17

Underwater photo of dog swimming in outdoor pool (Photo: Denis Moskvinov, © Denis Moskvinov)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Ocean Breeze Waterpark is hosting Wags 'N Waves September 17.

For the first time, dogs will have the opportunity to splash around in Hook's Lagoon and Runaway Bay Wave pool, while the humans enjoy the activity pool.

The event kicks off at noon and goes until 5 p.m.

Humans can also participate in 'Yappy Hour' specials, beer, food trucks, and live music from The Deloreans 80s Band.

A portion of ALL ticket sales will be donated to Dogs Deserve Better.

A Wags 'N Waves dog and owner ticket is only $20 if purchased in advance. A guest only ticket is $10 if purchased in advance.

Guests can even reserve and rent a Cabana or VIP seating to watch Sunday football for an additional cost.

A few terms and conditions:

All dogs must be up to date on all vaccinations, and proof of vaccinations is required at the door

Only non-aggressive, social dogs allowed inside the park

All guests will be required to complete a waiver prior to entry. Dog owners will be required to complete an additional waiver.

Ocean Breeze Waterpark and Dogs Deserve Better reserve the right to ask any owner and their dog to leave

One one dog permitted per owner

Personal dog toys are not permitted inside the waterpark. Dog toys will be provided to be used in the dog swim areas only.

For more terms and conditions, information, or to buy tickets click HERE.

