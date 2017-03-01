Dog without nose, ears has found his 'forever home'

Baron, who was rescued after having his ears and nose cut off, is recovering after undergoing surgery last week. More than two dozen adoption applications for Baron have already been submitted to the Michigan Humane Society. (Photo: Michigan Humane Society)

DETROIT, MICH. - Baron, the Rottweiler mix found without a nose or ears, has been adopted by a loving family.

The Michigan Human Society shared the announcement on Facebook on Wednesday, March 1.

Baron was found in January on Detroit's southwest side. His nose and ears were cut off, he suffered lacerations to his legs and his tail was badly damaged.

Baron underwent surgery to repair his nose early February. The reward for finding the parties responsible for his mutilation hiking up to $40,000.

To contribute toward the reward for information about the maiming of Baron, visit http://bit.ly/2kO7ad8.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan Human Society hotline at 313-872-3401.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

(© 2017 WZZM)