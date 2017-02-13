Tennessee goat can't get enough of the UPS driver

Pearl greets the UPS man, who always brings the goat peanut butter treats. (Photo: The Gentle Barn Tennessee)

KNOXVILLE - An East Tennessee UPS driver has formed an unlikely friendship with a goat.

Pearl the goat from the Gentle Barn Tennessee always greets the UPS man each time he comes to visit, no matter what she's doing at the time.

A Sunday morning post from the Gentle Barn Tennessee explained how the friendship formed:

Pearl is in love with the UPS man. When she hears his truck pull in she will drop whatever she is doing to run and see him. She will wait right outside his truck for him and sometimes even get impatient and climb in. He always brings peanut butter treats for her and gives her lots of love while he is here. The UPS man loves Pearl too, and has told us that no matter what kind of day he is having, when he sees Pearl run to greet him everything is better. Sometimes we find love in the most unexpected places!

