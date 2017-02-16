Humane Society goes for glamour shots to help adopt kitties

Operations Manager Alison with Darby, the resident lampshade model. Ms. Darby is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair who tips the scales at a measly 7 lbs! This little lady came in with a wound under her front leg from an embedded collar. (Photo: Chesapeake Humane Society)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Sometimes, good ideas just happen naturally.

Over at the Chesapeake Humane Society, it started with an impromptu photo shoot.

"Pet glamor shots, that's right," explained outreach coordinator Teresa Stephens as she snaps pictures.

It's Homeless Animals Awareness Week, and the Humane Society staff wanted to find a way to get more of their cats adopted.

"Everybody's laughing... which is what we wanted," said Stephens. "And of course, attention to the cats."

When operations manager Alison Fechino uploaded the pictures onto her computer, she thought, "Why not take it a step further?"

What came out next: "Quite frankly, a little bizarre," said Fechino.

What came out were full blown glamor shots, with a retro sort of feel.

"They look amazing, some have laser beams in the background, and some are out of this world, literally in space," said volunteer Michelle Dumas, who posed with the purr-snickety Moon Beam.

People started sharing them on Facebook, and now it's become a whole thing, even getting featured on People Magazine's website.

"I think people get a kick out of us making fools of ourselves, and I think people don't mind sharing cute, over-the-top images of our pets," added Dumas.

And I just had to join, too... remember, this is for a good cause:

PHOTOS: Humane Society gives its shelter cats a glamour shoot

We're hoping these photos can send one of furry friends to a forever home.

Until then, the ladies at the Humane Society don't have any problem taking a few more photos.

To find out more on how you can adopt one of their pets, visit the Chesapeake Humane Society's Facebook page. Adoption fees have been discounted to $14 during Homeless Animal Awareness Week.

