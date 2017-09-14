Humane Society taking in SC shelter animals following Irma

A South Carolina shelter dog that has been transported to Hampton Roads. (Photo: Portsmouth Humane Society)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- More animals are coming to Hampton Roads in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

The Portsmouth Humane Society is taking in cats and dogs from South Carolina shelters.

One group already brought in 27 animals, with another 22 expected to arrive Thursday evening.

Shelters from all over Hampton Roads are helping to take them in. The goal is to make room in South Carolina for pets that have been displaced by the hurricane.

