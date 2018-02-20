Local deputies share their 'National Love Your Pet Day' photos

YORK-POQUOSON, Va. (WVEC) -- National Love Your Pet Day is celebrated on February 20.

Worldwide people shared photos of their pets. Even the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office shared a few deputies' pet photos on Facebook.

The caption said, "Today, February 20th, pet lovers everywhere observed National Love Your Pet Day. Our Deputies shared some of their favorite pet photos. ...Enjoy 🐶 🐴 🦎"

Check it out!

Last year, pet owners spent $70 billion on their animals.

While 68% of Americans reportedly own a pet, 60% of households own a dog.

While 47% of households own a cat and birds, fish and reptiles make up the next 15%.

13News Now viewers also shared their pet photos with us in the comments on the Facebook post below.

© 2018 WVEC-TV