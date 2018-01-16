Local pooches competing in the Puppy Bowl

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Some local animals will be taking the national stage next month.
The Virginia Beach SPCA posted on Facebook saying some pups from their shelter will be competing in Animal Planet's annual Puppy Bowl.
Every year, the channel "counter-programs" the Super Bowl with about 90 pups from shelters and rescue centers around the country.
The goal is to promote adoption for families looking for a new pet.
Three dogs from the Virginia Beach SPCA will be featured this year: Bear, Queen Sheba, and Macchiato.
The Puppy Bowl airs on Animal Planet at 3 p.m. on February 4, 2018.
