Low-cost rabies vaccine clinics on the Eastern Shore

A 7-week-old Daschund cross puppy (Photo: Christopher Furlong, Getty Images)

ACCOMAC, Va. (WVEC) -- If your pet is in need of a rabies shot on the Eastern Shore, several low-cost clinics are coming to Accomack and Northampton counties.

The clinics, sponsored by Eastern Shore Veterinarians and in cooperation with the Accomack and Northampton Sheriff's Departments as well as the Eastern Shore Health Distirict, will cost only $5.

Virginia law states that all dogs and cats 4-months-old and older must be immunized against rabies. The following clinics are coming up this week:

Tuesday, January 23

Chincoteague Firehouse, 5 - 6 p.m.

Nassawadox Firehouse, 6 - 7 p.m.

Eastville Firehouse, 7:30 - 8 p.m.



Wednesday, January 24

Atlantic Firehouse, 4 - 5 p.m.

Bloxom Firehouse, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.



Thursday, January 25

Cheriton Firehouse, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Remember to bring any previous vaccination records. Proof of a prior vaccination is required to qualify for a three-year certificate.

© 2018 WVEC-TV