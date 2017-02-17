Making Your Mark: Doggie rehab

(Photo: LaSalle Blanks, 13News Now)

NORFOLK, VA (WVEC) -- Toni Enright loves dogs. She loves them so much, she's dedicated her life to them.

She started and now co-owns The Forever Home Rehabilitation Center in Norfolk. It's a non-profit that takes in dogs that others have given up on because of behavioral problems, and tries to train them to be lovable again.

"They've made a mistake somewhere or someone felt like they needed to be put to sleep," Toni said. "So we give them a second shot at life."

And they do that using a series of physical exercises for the dogs like running on a treadmill in order to retrain their brain to focus on themselves... stay centered, if you will, so that they don't have bad reactions to other people or dogs that may approach them.

Also -- combined with pats of approval and love -- they help the dogs recover psychologically from traumatic events that have scarred them, like one dog that was dragged behind a truck.

"He's tense; he's not very comfortable, so I'm just trying to break that state of mind before he actually reacts," Toni said.

The love they get at The Forever Home Rehabilitation Center helps the dogs regain their old selves and regain their lovability factor that will make them appealing for families that are looking to adopt.

Some of the dogs are with Toni and her staff for over a year, so they get to know them really well. Because of that, they offer help to families looking to adopt. They'll give them training videos of how they dealt with the dogs so families can mimic their practices. They also offer free training for the lifetime of the dog.

The goal is to give these dogs, who other people gave up on, a second chance to experience life in a loving home with a loving family that will also help to bring out the dogs' inner beauty.

