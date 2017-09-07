Michigan cat gets Guinness record for 17-inch tail

This undated photo provided by Guinness World Records 2018 shows Cygnus, a Silver Maine Coon cat, of Ferndale, Mich. (Photo: Kevin Scott Ramos/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — A long-tailed cat from Ferndale, an octogenarian bodybuilder and a 5-inch-long eyelash are included in the latest edition of Guinness World Records.

The 2018 version of the chronicle of extraordinary feats and features was released Thursday.

The honorees include a cat from Ferndale, Mich., a Silver Maine Coon named Cygnus that boasts a tail that stretches more than 17 inches. It set the world record for longest tail on a domestic cat.

A Chinese woman has set the record for world's longest eyelash, at nearly 5 inches.

An 83-year-old great-grandfather from Los Angeles has been named the world's oldest bodybuilder.

This is the 63rd edition of the Guinness book.

© 2017 Associated Press