Microchipping pets ahead of disasters

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A major concern during storms is lost pets, most recently Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Animals often get separated from families during disasters, and it may be hard to find them afterwards, unless you take the right precautions.

It's a quick and painless procedure, and can mean the difference between lost and found.

According to a recent American Veterinary Medical Association study of more than 7,000 stray animals at animal shelters, dogs without microchips were returned to their owners about 22% of the time, but microchipped dogs were returned to their owners 52% of the time.

Cats without microchips were reunited with their owners less than 2% of the time. Microchipped cats went back home almost 40% of the time.

13News Now went inside Newport News Animal Hospital and watched as they implanted a microchip in a dog.

“Pets are an extension of your family,” Practice Manager Deanna Bloomer says. “This is a direct link and instant identification and that will save time and effort on those recovery situations too.”

