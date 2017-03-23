National Puppy Day: Send us your dog photos!

(WVEC) -- Grab your pup, and get your camera!
As if you needed an excuse to celebrate your beloved, furry friend-- it's National Puppy Day and social media is flooded with cuteness.
We want to give your four-legged pal a chance to shine so send us your pictures on Facebook and Twitter and you may see them on air and online.
SHARE IT: Send us your puppy pics!
PHOTOS: National Puppy Day Pics!
In honor of #NationalPuppyDay, this is my best friend in his early years. The happiness a dog brings to your life can never be measured! pic.twitter.com/lXEQ5nqfVT— Tim Pandajis ABC 13 (@13TimPandajis) March 23, 2017
