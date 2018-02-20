PETA offers half-off dog and cat spay, neuter surgeries

Orange cat and Spitz dog together, looking at camera. (Photo: Aleksandr Ermolaev)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) -- From February 26 to March 3, PETA is offering half-off spay and neuter surgeries for 4-legged family members under 80 pounds.

Appointments are required. Anyone can make an appointment online or by calling PETA at (757)622-7382 ext. 3.

This special is in honor of World Spay Day on February 27.

"World Spay Day reminds us all that the best way to combat the homeless-animal overpopulation crisis is through prevention," says PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch. "PETA is making it easy for every good-hearted guardian to opt for the snip, prevent unwanted births, and give their animals happier, healthier lives."

PETA's mobile clinics sterilized more than 151,000 animals since 2001, preventing the births of hundreds of thousands of unwanted kittens and puppies.

According to PETA, sterilized animals live longer and happier lives, are less likely to develop cancer of the reproductive system, and, in the case of neutered males, are less likely to roam or fight.

