Portsmouth Humane Society hosting 9th Annual Cause for Paws race

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Whether you’re a runner, walker, or just enjoy outdoor time with dogs, the Portsmouth Humane Society hopes you head out to the 9th Annual Cause for Paws fundraiser on Saturday, April 29th.
The event will happen at North Landing Park in Olde Towne Portsmouth.
It will feature:
- Festival officially begins at 10 a.m.
- Food & other vendors
- Rescue groups
- Live music
- Activities for the young and old – 2- and 4-legged
- Amazing raffle prizes (don’t forget to bring some fun money to participate)
- Family and pet-friendly festival located in Historic Olde Towne Portsmouth
5K Run information:
Start time: 9 a.m.Cost: $25.00 through April 1st; $30.00 April 1-28; Day of Race $35.00.
Registration: Click here to register online. download Registration form, OR register online at
Race Location Map: Click here.
1-Mile Dog Walk information:
Start time: 10 a.m.
Cost: $25. Click here to register online.
If you are unable to make it, you can mail donations to the shelter or donate through the website.
