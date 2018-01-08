'Woofstock II' fundraiser to benefit Norfolk SPCA

Golden Retriever Puppy (Photo: Petr Sterba, Thinkstock Photos, Petr Sterba)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A Norfolk fundraiser aims to help our four-legged friends.

"Woofstock II" is raising money to benefit the Norfolk SPCA. It will be held Saturday, January 13 at Charlie's American Café located at 4024 Granby Street.

It will go on from 7 p.m. to midnight. A $10 Norfolk SPCA donation will be made at the door, and 10 percent of all dinner sales will also go to the animal welfare organization.

The musical act The Fuzz Band will perform starting at 9 p.m.

More information is available on the Woofstock II Facebook event page.

